Serious crash closes highway at Karapiro

Two people are dead after a serious crash at a highway junction near Karapiro in the central North Island.

A third person has been seriously injured and is being taken by ambulance to Waikato Hospital.

Police say the road will be closed at the intersection of State Highways 1 and 29 for several hours.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays.

Update: Both SH1 and SH29 are CLOSED. A detour is in place. Motorists are advised to expect delays in the area.

Police asked people to be patient as traffic banks up in the area and follow the directions of emergency services.

- NZ Herald