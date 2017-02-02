10:53am Fri 3 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Serious crash closes highway at Karapiro

Two people have died and one is seriously injured after a crash near Karapiro. Photo / Facebook
Two people have died and one is seriously injured after a crash near Karapiro. Photo / Facebook

Two people are dead after a serious crash at a highway junction near Karapiro in the central North Island.

A third person has been seriously injured and is being taken by ambulance to Waikato Hospital.

Police say the road will be closed at the intersection of State Highways 1 and 29 for several hours.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays.


Police asked people to be patient as traffic banks up in the area and follow the directions of emergency services.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 03 Feb 2017 10:53:58 Processing Time: 6ms