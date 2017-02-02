Pop-up Globe theatre gets its roof

The Pop-up Globe theatre in Auckland finally has a roof, but it was no easy feat to organise.

The 17-tonne, double-gabled roof was built over 14 days in the gardens of Ellerslie Racecourse.

It is 18.2m wide, 7.9m across and 6.4m high and has features including an onion dome, a cannon and a trapdoor.

The roof, made from steel and timber, had to be lifted into place in one movement by one of the largest cranes in New Zealand.

The lift was supervised by more than 30 construction specialists, who watched in awe as it was hoisted and placed atop the three-storey, 10m-high working replica of the second Globe theatre.

According to the Eventfinda website, the Pop-up Globe is the world's first full-scale temporary working replica of Shakespeare's theatre, the second Globe.

It first popped up in Auckland a year ago, sold 100,000 tickets in a smash hit festival of Shakespeare that was extended twice due to popular demand, then disappeared.

A season of four new Shakespeare productions opens on February 23.

- NZ Herald