Six New Zealanders injured in Sri Lanka van crash

The crash happened on the main road to Kandy. Photo / Google Earth
Six New Zealanders have been injured in a van crash in Sri Lanka, according to local media reports.

A van carrying the Kiwi tourists collided with a car on the Colombo-Kandy Main Rd at Kalalpitiya, Nittambuwa yesterday, the Daily News said.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

The Sri Lankan news outlet said that three males and three females, all from New Zealand, were taken to Wathupitiwala Hospital.

It's understood that their injuries are not serious.

"The foreigners injured in the accident told me they had prior plans to leave the country this evening," Wathupitiwala Hospital director Dr Sisira Wijesundera told the Daily News.

- NZ Herald

