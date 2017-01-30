Child in serious condition after vehicle flips in Bay of Plenty police chase

A child is seriously hurt after a car fleeing police flipped in a drain in the Bay of Plenty this morning.

The vehicle, which was involved in a brief chase through Opotiki just after 9am, crashed at an intersection and ended up on its roof, trapping a young passenger inside the wreck.

A police spokeswoman said a child had to be freed by firefighters.

A rescue helicopter flew the seriously injured youngster to hospital for treatment.

She said a woman seated in the front of the car was also helped from the overturned vehicle.

The crashed car's male driver who had earlier failed to stop for police was arrested at the scene.

It is the third police chase in recent days after a man was killed in Manukau on Saturday night and a 13-year-old was allegedly found to be driving a car that fled police in Hamilton this morning.

- NZ Herald