“Our guide was a much-loved friend and colleague, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

The other skiers on the trip were uninjured, the company said.

Emergency services responded to a man buried in an avalanche in the Southern Alps on Wednesday afternoon. Photo / George Heard

Mountain Safety Council chief executive Mike Daisley said in a statement they were “devastated to learn of this loss”.

“The alpine community in Aotearoa is small and tight-knit. We know this loss will be felt strongly by many, including our own team,” he said.

“We extend our sincere condolences to all involved.”

WorkSafe wass investigating the incident, Alpine Guides said.

Methven Heliski, the specific outfit running the trip, said it would “cooperate fully” with the investigation.

“No further comment will be made while the investigation is under way,” the company said.

Police were notified of the avalanche in the Southern Alps at 12.25pm. A search and rescue team was immediately scrambled to the area.

“One person was trapped in the avalanche and was in a critical condition when recovered at around 1pm,” police said in a statement.

Police were notified of the avalanche in the Southern Alps at 12.25pm yesterday. Photo / George Heard

Smith died a short time later. Everybody else involved was accounted for.

A helicopter from Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue was dispatched to the area around Mt Arrowsmith in the Ashburton Lakes District.

A Herald photographer on the scene said police and other rescue staff took time to speak to witnesses while the heliskiers loaded their equipment into their car. They left for the heliski base about 3pm, he said.

A spokesman for GHC Aviation, which operates the air rescue service, told the Herald the Rescue Co-ordination Centre (RCCNZ) notified them of a possible avalanche or mudslide at 12.18pm.

The reported location of the avalanche, just south of Mt Arrowsmith, is about 46km west of Mt Hutt and about 130km west of Christchurch.

The Avalanche Advisory, owned and operated by the Mountain Safety Council, issues avalanche advisories for the public in 13 alpine regions, but not the Arrowsmith area.

The Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue helicopter was dispatched to the Mt Arrowsmith area in the Southern Alps where a man was buried by an avalanche. Photo / Flightradar24

Earlier this month, the Mountain Safety Council urged skiers, snowboarders and climbers to check avalanche warnings before heading out.

Following heavy snowfall during the first week of September, thecouncil issued avalanche warnings to remain in place for parts of the South Island.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.