Woman fighting for her life after police pursuit ends in fatal crash

The driver of a car that crashed while fleeing police in South Auckland has died, while police are yet to identify a female passenger who is fighting for her life in a critical condition.

It happened after police attempted to stop a black saloon car on Great South Rd about 10.30 last night. The vehicle fled and a short police pursuit ensued, a police spokesman said.​

In a statement, police said the male driver of the fleeing vehicle died in the crash. There were two female passengers in the car and both suffered serious injuries. One is in a critical condition and the other is stable.

Area commander Inspector Dave Glossop said the fleeing driver failed to stop at a red light and crashed into another car.

The woman in intensive care is yet to be identified. Police said she is Maori or Polynesian and has distinctive tattoos, including one on her right knee, a musical note on her left inside ankle and a large tattoo on her left forearm.

A Middlemore Hospital spokeswoman said five people were in hospital as a result of the crash. As well as the critically injured woman, three others are in a serious condition.

Eyewitnesses to a fatal crash in South Auckland that left five people injured and one woman fighting for her life have spoken of their shock.

A woman remains critically injured this morning in Middlemore Hospital's intensive care unit after a police chase ended in the horrific crash last night.

Nearby residents told the Herald they heard a loud bang followed by sirens when the crash happened at the intersection of Te Irirangi Drive and Cavendish Drive, within 1km of where police first tried to pull the car over.

""I didn't see the crash but I heard sirens and then a loud bang," one resident told the Herald this morning.

Witnesses to the crash posted about it on social media.

A woman shared images of the crash on Facebook, saying she had "never seen such a scary thing before".

"First ever serious car crash I have seen in personal throughout my whole life [sic]. But may the Lord be with those who suffered and the family of the loved one who passed ... during that's serious car accident [sic]."

Another woman posted that she was at the scene of the crash with her mother.

"Shocked to see the aftermath of a horrific accident and very sad that people were hurt."

No patrol cars were involved in the crash, a police spokesman said.

A Fire Service spokeswoman said three cars were involved in the collision and three people were trapped in one of the vehicles and had to be freed by firefighters.

An employee at the nearby Caltex said he saw a car speeding along Great South Rd, heading north.

An undercover police car was on the scene within 10 seconds, the employee, Dilpreet Singh, said.

"I heard the noise it was very loud. When it collided, there was a car, an undercover cop, heading to the north."

Agnes Morunga, who works ​at the nearby Carl's Jr fast food restaurant said several police cars were on the scene.

​"We can see all the lights flashing."

The lights at the intersection went out after the crash, Morunga said.

Great South Road at the intersection with Cavendish Drive was closed overnight but has now reopened.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and the Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified.

