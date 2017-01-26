Two arrested after police car taken then torched

Two people have been arrested tonight after a police car was taken during a routine stop and later found torched in Waikato.

Images online show the vehicle consumed by flames, while another shows crowds gathering around the burned-out patrol car as police arrive at the scene.

The incident is understood to have happened in Meremere on Heather Green Ave about 7.30pm.

Waikato police posted a message on Facebook tonight saying they were making inquiries "after a patrol vehicle was unlawfully taken during a routine vehicle stop this evening".

Police stopped a vehicle about 6.25pm on Wilson Rd, Netherton after it was seen acting suspiciously.

"While the officer was conducting a breath test on the female driver, one male and one female passenger got out of the car and have driven off in the patrol vehicle.

"A pursuit was initiated but was abandoned after units lost sight of the vehicle.

"The vehicle was subsequently located in Meremere after the occupants decamped. It appears the vehicle has been set alight, causing extensive damage."

A 41-year-old man and 25-year-old woman are now in custody.

The Fire Service was called to the scene, with two fire trucks arriving to find the patrol car "well involved" in flames.

They managed to extinguish the blaze a short time later.

