Large fish dragged New Zealand fisherman into remote waters

A Kiwi fisherman treaded water for six hours after being dragged into remote waters by a marlin off Western Australia.

The angler, who was fishing alone, caught the large fish about 55 kilometres off the remote North West Cape yesterday, BBC reported.

BBC said another fisherman alerted authorities to the man's empty boat, which was spotted travelling at speed.

The man who is believed to be in his 20s, was found in the water after several boats joined the search.

Rescuers said the man was incredibly lucky to survive after being found in "the middle of nowhere".

"The boating community that was out there did a very good job at rallying around and getting a search underway as fast as possible," said Rusty Ellis, commander of the Exmouth Volunteers Marine Rescue Group.

"I think everybody is extremely relieved that he was found at all. It could have quite easily been a disastrous situation."

The man was treated at Exmouth Hospital for hypothermia and shock.

