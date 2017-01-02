Gisborne bus crash: Third person dies

A third person has died following the tragic Christmas Eve bus crash near Gisborne, which killed two others.

The death brings the holiday road toll to 19 - the highest since the 2011/2012 period when it was also 19. It was higher in the 2008/2009 period with 25 deaths.

Leotisia Malakai, 55 died yesterday afternoon - eight days after the crash. Sione Taumalolo, 11, and Talita Moimoi Fifita, 33, who died at the scene.

READ MORE:

Two dead after bus carrying 46 people crashes down bank near Gisborne

Two dead in Gisborne bus crash: 'We are lost big time'



The group were part of the Mailefihi Siu'ilikutapu College brass band who were in New Zealand from Tonga as part of a fundraising trip.

Malakai had been transferred to Waikato Hospital following the accident.

Five people are still in hospital, two in Hawkes Bay Hospital and three in Middlemore Hospital. They are all in a stable condition.

The bus had 53 people on board when it slammed through a barrier and went down 100m down a bank, on State Highway 2.

The passengers were travelling to perform at a church service on Christmas Day.

Continued below.

Related Content Gisborne bus crash: Tonga's deputy prime minister wants children home Two dead in Gisborne bus crash: 'We are lost big time' State Highway 2 between Gisborne and Wairoa will be closed at some point over next two days for fatal crash investigation

Survivors are now in Auckland and have been staying at the Methodist Church in Grey Lynn and are not expected to leave the country until next week.

Taumalolo and Fifita were farewelled at the church on Thursday with a memorial service before their bodies were flown back to Tonga.

Police said this morning they were still investigating the cause of the crash.

The road toll period finishes at 6am on Wednesday. it started at 4pm on December 23.

- NZ Herald