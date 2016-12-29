Live: 'Severe' 5.5 earthquake in central New Zealand

Breaking

A 'severe' 5.5 earthquake has hit central New Zealand this afternoon.

The quake was 35km east of Seddon at a depth of 17km.

The earthquake was felt in Wellington.

More than 7000 people have reported feeling the earthquake, according to GeoNet, with reports coming from as far away as Christchurch and the central North Island.

There have been no reports or calls to either Wellington Free Ambulance or St John central communications.

A couple of aftershocks have hit the Seddon region since the quake struck at 3.34pm, including a 3.7 magnitude and a 4.7 magnitude, according to GeoNet.

On August 16, 2013, an 8km deep magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck just offshore from Seddon. It caused significant damage to houses and infrastructure in the region and sent workers in Wellington running into the streets as the ground shook and buildings swayed from side to side.

Another quake on July 21, 2013, which was 13km deep magnitude 6.5 and centred in the Cook Strait, caused damage to several homes in Seddon and several buildings in the Wellington CBD, with glass from broken windows falling onto Lambton Quay.

Michael Duncan was upstairs in his 1924-built house in Wanganui East and watching the cricket when the jolt hit.

"The rubble started and I thought it was just a bus going by but then I heard creaks in the house and thought, 'Oh my goodness, this is another quake'. It went for some time," he said.

It was the biggest shake he'd felt since the magnitude-7.8 quake of November 14.

Samantha McCluskey as in her Petone lounge when the "very strong" quake shook her house "violently for perhaps 10-15 seconds".

Her initial thought was, 'Oh here we go again', and hoped it wasn't a repeat of last month's giant tremor.

Patrons at the Embassy Theatre fled the building as the earthquake struck just as their movie was starting, said one person on social media.

Half the audience has bailed from the Embassy Theatre just as Moana starts after that 5.6 shake #eqnz — Shane Harmon (@ShaneHarmon) December 29, 2016

felt a bit standing-on-a-Lilo for a minute there. #eqnz https://t.co/HweQ95b0sV — Toby Manhire (@toby_etc) December 29, 2016

Shaken residents have taken to Twitter to tweet their fright following the quake.

One Wellingtonian linked the shake as being akin to Miley Cyrus' trademark dance move.



Others commented on their dishes being thrown, houses shaking and the earth rolling.

Strong earthquake 30km east of Seddon: [https://t.co/ZRv47k40Vz] 17km deep. Explains why my wooden house shook so much. @geonet_above4 — Laura Bootham (@LauraBootham) December 29, 2016

5.5 earthquake about 50km away. Definitely felt that one roll through! — Spicy Agarwals (@SpicyAgarwals) December 29, 2016

Earthquake knocks food off my spoon! Cornflake casualties. #eqnz pic.twitter.com/8ca3f4WCCw — Corrina Connor (@corrinacellist) December 29, 2016

One woman was up a ladder painting when the tremor hit.

Fortunately, it appears the damage was confined to some paint splatters on her clothes, shoes and pants.

When yr up a ladder painting a house with full 4L bucket & suddenly think "what if there was an #eqnz right now?" & then there actually is.. pic.twitter.com/BDdJUP9uSP — B. Holloway-Smith (@hollowaysmith) December 29, 2016

Another described her "other half" having to prop up the television while the earth rolled beneath them.

I am all nervy. Jumped under door frame. My other half lept up to hold the TV in place LOL #eqnz — Lady Julia (@Jewel_Lia) December 29, 2016

Despite some brushing it off as just another "moderate quake" others closer to the epicentre described still feeling a little rattled every time a quake hit.





As a concerned witness from afar, can the word "severe" stop being attached to what are clearly moderate earthquakes? #eqnz — ∆ Richard Law (@alphabeta_soup) December 29, 2016

