Hundreds of dead crayfish in Waikato stream a mystery

Hundreds of crayfish washed up in a Waikato stream, and the regional council is struggling to figure out why.

Local man Erin Hampson-Tindale reported seeing the dead crayfish in Oraka Stream, Putaruru, last Tuesday.

Hampson-Tindale told the Herald he was at the stream for a swim with his daughter, 10, and son, 13.

"I had to say 'You can't get in the water guys'.

"It was incredible. I compared it to the motorway in Auckland. It was a one-way exodus, everyone evacuated.

"To go down and witness that, it was hideous."

He was at the stream for about two-and-a-half hours and the crayfish kept coming.

Hampson-Tindale had fished for trout in the stream for the past couple of years.

Several people were still swimming in the river.

"Am I going to take my kids down there? No."

Waikato Regional Council staff returned to the stream for five consecutive days to gather water samples and search the area. They also spoke with a number of businesses upstream.

"It appears a single acute event has killed the koura," said incident response team leader, Derek Hartley.

"However, the good news is that other aquatic life has been seemingly unaffected by it."











Scientific analysis of the water samples revealed nothing that clearly identified a likely cause of death.

"While it's good news that there have been no further deaths of koura, we're continuing this week to eliminate potential causes as part of our ongoing investigation," Hartley said.

He encouraged anyone with information on the possible cause of the koura deaths to contact the council on 0800 800 401.

- NZ Herald