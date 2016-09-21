Young man with limited sailing experience missing with his yacht north of Gisborne

A search is on for 20-year-old inexperienced yachtsman missing north of Gisborne.

The Rescue Coordination Centre (RCCNZ) is asking the public for information about the overdue 6.7myacht, Luna.

Search and rescue mission coordinator Mike Roberts said Luna was last seen at Anaura Bay, 73km north of Gisborne, at 4.15pm on Monday.

Weather in the area was deteriorating, and 30-knot winds, rain and low cloud are expected today.

Luna sailed from Napier on Friday morning, bound for Auckland. The skipper had told a friend he would call every 24 hours and made a cellphone call at 10.30pm on Friday but has not called since.

"Our concern is this appears to be an inexperienced sailor heading into weather dangerous for a small boat and no one has heard from him," Roberts said.

The Maritime Radio Service is asking all vessels in the area for sightings of the yacht and a Royal New Zealand Navy helicopter from the Ohakea base is searching in the area.

A plane found Luna anchored in Anaura Bay on Monday. The skipper waved to the aircraft and appeared unharmed but made no other contact with the aircraft or anyone else since.

It is believed the yacht has a VHF radio onboard and the skipper had a cellphone. There is no record of a distress beacon being on board.

Anyone who might have seen the yacht or have any information about where it might be, is being asked to call the RCCNZ on 0508 472 269.

- NZ Herald