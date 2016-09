A multi-car crash is blocking traffic on the Maioro St off-ramp of the south-western motorway near Dominion Rd.

The NZ Transport Agency warned motorists of delays while the crash blocked the northbound right lane.

#Crash blocking right lane northbound of Maioro St off-ramp from Sth-Wstn Mwy. #ExpectDelays. Please pass scene with care ^TP — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) September 15, 2016

The fire service said a number of cars had crashed just as the motorway ended but no one was injured.

- NZ Herald