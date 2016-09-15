Man dies in Auckland crash

A man has died after a crash at Clevedon this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash at Kawakawa Bay, on Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd at 8.40am.

Fire service northern communications shift manager Scott Osmond said a man was cut out of a car but police confirmed he has died of his injuries.

The road will now be closed for several hours as the police serious crash unit investigate.

The crash happ0ened outside the house of Janine McMiken, who said the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter had just left the scene.

She said she went to the crash scene and understands the vehicle the man was travelling in had come from Kawakawa Bay and rounded a bend before losing control, hitting a bank and crashing into an oncoming car.

- NZ Herald