4:58pm Mon 12 September
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Helicopter rolls during Crown Range landing

By Guy Williams

Jeff Staniland, chief executive of THL owner Skyline Enterprises, said the helicopter ''tipped over'' while landing on snow on Mt Sale during a sightseeing flight. Photo / Supplied
Jeff Staniland, chief executive of THL owner Skyline Enterprises, said the helicopter ''tipped over'' while landing on snow on Mt Sale during a sightseeing flight. Photo / Supplied

A helicopter with six people on board has rolled over while attempting a snow landing on the Crown Range near Queenstown this afternoon.

The incident, which involved an aircraft operated by The Helicopter Line (THL), happened about 3pm.

Jeff Staniland, chief executive of THL owner Skyline Enterprises, said the helicopter ''tipped over'' while landing on snow on Mt Sale during a sightseeing flight.

One passenger suffered a cut knee in the incident.

Police were making inquiries and the Transport Accident Investigation Commission was launching an investigation.

TAIC spokesman Peter Northcote said a group of four staff would be in Queesntown from tomorrow to inspect the aircraft, talk to those who had been on board and gathering information about the operation to try and find out what had happened.

Mt Sale is about half way between Arrowtown and Cardrona village.

- Otago Daily Times

By Guy Williams

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 12 Sep 2016 16:59:04 Processing Time: 6ms