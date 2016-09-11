Three tourists rescued from Mt Taranaki by helicopter

Three tourists, one with a broken arm, are being rescued from Mt Taranaki.

A helicopter and three alpine cliff rescue specialists were deployed after police were alerted around 4.40pm.

The tourists were traversing a route called 'The Policeman' on the eastern side of the mountain, which runs from the ski field to the summit.

The helicopter intends to bring the trio off the mountain and take them to Taranaki Base Hospital for medical attention.

Weather conditions in the area are clear.

It's not the first incident on Mt Taranaki this year.

In April, a climber was taken to hospital after being hit by falling rocks, an English tourist had to be airlifted out after she got lost and a 41-year-old woman was stretchered out when she injured her knee in a fall.

