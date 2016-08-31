The big catch: Pokemon hunters catch masked robber

A group of Napier Pokemon hunters caught something better than a Pikachu while out playing the game last night.

The group were near the Perfume Point car park in Ahuri when they heard a car alarm go off and then seconds later a man ran past them allegedly wearing a horror mask.

Police say they followed the masked man in their van and pulled up next to him as he was getting into another car.

The man, still wearing his mask allegedly came up to the game hunters and it was at

that point they realised he had been interfering with the car where the alarm had gone off.

The Pokemon hunters then grabbed the masked man and held him while another phoned police.

"This is a great catch, says Senior Sergeant David Sutherland.

"If it wasn't for this group of young people, then we would never have caught this guy.

Well done to them, they were brave enough to hold him till our staff arrived and we thank them for a job well done. "

However Police would also like to remind people, that their own safety is

paramount, and at the first instance they are best to call Police when

intervening in matters.

"Capturing little Pokemon monsters isn't just good

for the players because in this case it's good for the Police too, but we

don't want any good Samaritans getting hurt," said Sutherland.

Police arrived shortly after and arrested a 28-year-old man on theft-ex car

charges and is due to appear in the Napier District Court on the 7th of

September.

- NZ Herald