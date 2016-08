A 5.7 magnitude quake off the east coast of the North Island has been felt from Auckland to Wellington this morning.

The 25km deep quake struck just after 10am 100km north-east of Te Araroa.

The quake, classed as severe by GeoNet, was reported as felt by at least 127 people from as far north as Great Barrier Island all the way to Wellington.

People reported feeling moderate to weak shaking from the quake.

- NZ Herald