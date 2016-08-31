3:22pm Wed 31 August
Men connected with Northland meth bust named

A boat connected with the Northland meth bust is fingerprinted by the police. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Six Auckland men who were arrested in connection with the seizure of 494kg of methamphetamine can now be named.

The men, who were detained on Ninety Mile Beach and at Totara North in June, were further remanded, without plea, to November 9 when they appeared before Judge Greg Davis in the Kaitaia District Court on Tuesday.

Interim name suppression was continued for a seventh defendant, but the others can now be named.

They are Stevie Norua Cullen (importing/exporting methamphetamine, possession for supply and participating in an organised criminal group), Ulakai Fakaosilea (importing/exporting, possession for supply), Amoki Matoto Fonua (importing/exporting, possession for supply), Jermiah Iusitini (importing/exporting, possession for supply, participating in an organised criminal group), Malachi Damien Tuilotolava (importing/exporting, possession for supply, participating in an organised criminal group and money laundering), and Ka Yip Wan (importing/exporting).

Cullen was released to an address in Christchurch on e-bail, while the others were remanded in custody.

- NZ Herald

