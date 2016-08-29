West Australian police find body found in search for missing New Zealand man Michael Huria

Police have found a body in a national park northeast of Perth near a search area for a missing man.

West Australian police have been searching for New Zealand man Michael Junior Huria, 23, who went missing on Monday in what relatives have said might be a spiritual journey.

Police received information about 3.30pm on Sunday that a body had been found in the Walyunga National Park, close to Ellenbrook where Mr Huria went missing.

However, they have not released any identification or confirmed whether the discovery is related to the search for Mr Huria.

Mr Huria, who also goes by the surname Sullivan, hasn't been in touch with family or friends since leaving his Ellenbrook home after 4am on Monday.

Searchers have been focusing their efforts in Upper Swan around the Apple Street and Great Northern Highway areas, a police spokeswoman said.

Water police divers have also been called in to aid the search efforts.

Mr Huria's father Mark and brother Tamati made a public appeal on Saturday.

"He's a bit lost at the moment," Tamati Huria said of his brother, who recently quit his job as a builder.

"We don't know but we think he might have gone out on a spiritual journey of some kind - he's quite inclined in that way."

A woman has told police she might have struck a pedestrian in the area last Monday night.

