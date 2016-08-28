Large police presence in Warkworth

A massive police presence has been spotted around the Warkworth area.

Witnesses say they have seen police paddy wagons, patrol cars and a dog van travelling along State Highway 1.

A Herald reporter at the scene said at least one police car was stationed at the entrance of the road to the Dome Valley carpark.

"One of the first paddy wagons had two police cars travelling very close alongside as if it was under tight chaperone," she said.

Another Herald staffer said: "Heading back from Warkworth and about 10 police cars and a couple of vans have passed us going north with sirens on."

Members of the Armed Offenders Squad and ambulances were also seen.

The Herald are awaiting comment from police.

