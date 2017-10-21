One of the greatest gatherings of New Zealand league talent ever assembled will come together on Friday in Auckland, at a special lunch celebrating the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

Kiwis royalty from across five decades will be at the lunch, which will take place the day before New Zealand faces Samoa at Mt Smart.

For local league fans, this is sporting nirvana.

Guests will be able to mix and mingle with Kiwis legends from the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s, as well as modern heroes, who combined have played more than 1200 times in the black and white V.

2008 World Cup-winning captain Nathan Cayless is flying back for the event, and the team's coach, Stephen Kearney will also be there.

Kiwis skippers - from Richard Barnett to Stacey Jones, Hugh McGahan to Graeme West - as well as esteemed coaching names like Brian McClennan and Graham Lowe, are expected.

1980s cult hero Olsen Filipaina will be there with his halves partner Clayton Friend and other backline comrades from that era, Gary Prohm, Fred Ah Kuoi and Dane O'Hara.

Roy Christian, who captained the 1971 "Grand Slam" Kiwis to famous wins over Australia, Great Britain and France will also be present, along with his teammate, skilful halfback Ken Stirling.

"The World Cup is the biggest event on the rugby league calendar and I wanted to do something to celebrate that," said event organiser Sir Peter Leitch.

"What better way than to bring a lot of the greats of our game together, the day before the Kiwis play Samoa."

Leitch, who is the patron of New Zealand Rugby League and a World Cup ambassador, also has some special items up for auction.

They include Gerald Beale's signed boot that he wore in the 2016 NRL Grand final win for the Sharks, a pair of boots from Benji Marshall and various signed Kiwis jerseys.

"It will be a great opportunity to showcase league," said Leitch. "Auckland will be buzzing about the tournament next week, so why not get the league community together before the first game?"

The $100 ticket price includes a buffet lunch and a drinks package. guests will also receive a complimentary category A ticket to the Kiwis vs Samoa match next Saturday, valued at $52.50.

"I've seen some great deals in my time," said Leitch, "but this one might top the lot. Where else can you get a buffet lunch, drinks and a category A match ticket for one hundred bucks? I reckon we've pulled this one out of the hat."

The event, held at the Ellerslie Event Centre, runs from 11.30am to 3pm. Tickets are still available at www.ellerslie.co.nz/ticketstore or by contacting Charlotte on 09-522 3824.