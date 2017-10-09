The Warriors have confirmed the signing of yet another Kiwis international with versatile back Peta Hiku signing a three-year deal.

Hiku, named in the Kiwis' Rugby League World Cup squad last week, was granted an early release from his contract with the Warrington Wolves in the English Super League to link back up with the Warriors.

"We're delighted to be able to secure Peta, a player who brings us not only international experience but also a background in both the NRL and the Super League," said Warriors CEO Cameron George.

"Another benefit is the working relationship he has with Stephen (Kearney) through his time with the Kiwis."

The former Warriors junior and 2012 Under-20 player of the year joined the Wolves in June and was contracted until the end of 2019, but his release is a boost to the Warriors, who had previously tried to lure Hiku from Manly in 2014.

The 24-year-old further bolsters the club's depth and experience and provides more competition in the outside backs after the Warriors last month confirmed the signing of Cronulla Sharks and fellow New Zealand test player Gerard Beale, also on a three-year contract.

Hiku is the fourth Kiwi international the Warriors have recently signed for 2018 and beyond, joining Beale, Kiwis captain Adam Blair and second rower Tohu Harris.

Hiku is joined in making a Warriors return by back rower Matiu Love-Henry, who has signed a one-year deal.

Taupo-raised Love-Henry, who played 32 NYC games for the Junior Warriors in 2014-2015, is coming home after two years with the Brisbane Broncos where he played for the Norths Devils in Queensland's Intrust Super Cup.

"Matiu didn't manage to break into the NRL with Brisbane but Stephen was impressed with his development and attitude when he was at the Broncos," said George.