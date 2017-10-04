The cocaine scandal that engulfed the Kiwis six months ago is threatening to derail New Zealand's World Cup campaign following Jason Taumalolo's shock decision to represent Tonga at the upcoming end-of-year tournament.

The man who leaves crater-sized holes in defensive lines today dropped a bombshell on Kiwis coach David Kidwell's World Cup preparations - ditching New Zealand in favour of the side he represented at the 2013 tournament.

The Kiwis' title prospects are now in free fall following news earlier today that Melbourne Storm premiership winner Tohu Harris will miss the World Cup through injury, after star five-eighth Kieran Foran last week withdrew in similar circumstances.

The loss of the world's best forward is the latest in a series of crippling blows to Kidwell's plans and yet another major embarrassment for the beleaguered New Zealand Rugby League.

A statement from Taumaolo's management included all the expected spin about him wanting to "give back" to Tonga but there is far more to his decision than a desire to inspire young players to chase their NRL goals.

The Daily Telegraph reported the 24-year-old is taking a stand in protest over Kidwell and Kiwis management's decision to ban Melbourne Storm premiership winning front-rower and former Kiwis captain Jesse Bromwich and Gold Coast back-rower Kevin Proctor following their involvement in the drugs scandal after this year's Anzac test in Canberra.

Despite reports that Kidwell was under pressure to recall the pair for the World Cup, team management have stuck to their guns and left the duo out of their 24-man squad due to be named at 1pm tomorrow.

The situation also dredges up unanswered questions regarding the NZRL's handling of the events that occurred in Canberra and their failure to come clean publicly about previous incidents of player misbehaviour.

Taumalolo is apparently unhappy with the punishments handed down to Bromwich and Proctor - but the Herald understands Bromwich contacted Kiwis selectors earlier this week, reiterating the fact he respects their decision and offering his best wishes to the team and coaching staff.

But long-term the situation poses bigger questions regarding Taumalolo's future prospects of playing for New Zealand - could Kiwis selectors ever forgive him for jumping ship?

More importantly, does Taumalolo even care?

It's a bad look for Kidwell, who is already under immense pressure having lost four straight tests to Australia and having managed just one win from six starts since he replaced former coach Stephen Kearney last September.

Taumalolo's defection comes after Kidwell was roundly criticised for his use of the 2016 Dally M winner during the Kiwis' heavy loss to the Kangaroos in Perth and the failed Four Nations campaign throughout the UK last November.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's loss is Tonga's gain, however, with the Kirstian Woolf-coached side's title hopes sky-rocketing with the addition of Taumalolo to their line-up, which will also be confirmed tomorrow.

The Kiwis will be flat-out trying to get beyond the pool stages and the scene is now set for a block-busting encounter when Taumalolo meets his former teammates in Hamilton on November 11.

Tournament organisers will be doing backflips on the back of today's media onslaught, with Taumalolo's defection giving the World Cup much-needed press in a country jaded by the Kiwis' poor run of results over the last year and the Warriors diabolical end to the NRL season.

The Kiwis open their campaign against Samoa at Mt Smart Stadium on October 28, while Taumalolo will trot out for Tonga in their first-up clash against Scotland in Cairns on October 29.