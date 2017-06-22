Warriors assistant coach Steve McNamara has requested and been granted an immediate release from his contract to become head coach for the Perpignan-based Les Catalans in the English Super League.

Warriors managing director Jim Doyle said while it was disappointing to lose McNamara mid-season the club wouldn't stand in his way.

"We would have loved Steve to remain until the end of this season but we don't want to stop him being able to take up a position like this," he said.

Head coach Stephen Kearney said while McNamara's stay had been shorter than desired, he had made an impact.

"He's brought a lot to the club through his experience with England, in the Super League and at the Roosters," he said.

"He has also been a great person to have around the club. I'm disappointed to see him go but we wish him all the best."

While his stay at the Warriors had ended prematurely, McNamara said it had been of huge benefit to him.

"I love this club and the people here but the opportunity to take up a head coaching role has suddenly become available," he said. "I can't thank the Warriors enough for their understanding and enabling me to take up this job as soon as possible."

McNamara heads to France immediately to join Les Catalans in time for their Super League clash against Warrington this weekend.

It is not known if the French club coaching role will prevent McNamara from fulfilling his role as assistant coach to David Kidwell with the Kiwis for this year's World Cup campaign in Australia and New Zealand.