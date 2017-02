Our first The Interchange Podcast of 2017 features Radio Sport commentator Dale Budge and NZ Herald writers David Skipwith and Michael Burgess looking into the NRL Nines, whether the concept works and who looms as a favourite to win the title.

The boys also discuss the appointment of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck as captain of the Warriors and the signing of Tohu Harris for 2018 and beyond.

- NZ Herald