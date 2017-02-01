League: NRL All-Stars refuse to get their game on

The NRL All Stars match has once again been hit by a spate of withdrawals with Sam Thaiday, Adam Reynolds, Will Chambers and Jake Trbojevic among seven players to pull out.

Reynolds, Trbojevic, Nate Myles and Konrad Hurrell are out of the World All Stars side for next Friday's match in Newcastle because of injury.

They will be replaced by St George Illawarra's Paul Vaughan, Manly's Akuila Uate, South Sydney hooker Damien Cook and Sydney Roosters' Mitchell Aubusson.

Thaiday and Adam Elliott were slated to turn out for the Indigenous All Stars however had a line ruled through their names because of injury while Chambers has withdrawn due to the impending birth of his first child.

Parramatta excitement machine Bevan French, Gold Coast's Tyrone Roberts and Sydney Roosters' Chris Smith will come into the squad.

The concept has been marred by a string of high-profile withdrawals in recent years with clubs keen to wrap their players in cotton wool during the pre-season.

- AAP

- NZ Herald