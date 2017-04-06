World Health Day aims to get people talking about difficult but common subject

By Amy Wiggins

Kiwis are being encouraged to mark World Health Day tomorrow by having courageous conversations.

The theme for this year is Depression: Let's talk.

The World Health Organisation has identified depression as the leading cause of ill health and disability worldwide. Latest figures from the organisation estimated more than 300 million people were now living with depression - an 18 per cent increase between 2005 and 2015.

Mental Health Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson encouraged New Zealanders to take hold of the message of the day and initiate meaningful conversations.

"Many people still don't understand what depression is, and that can make it difficult to be open about how you're feeling and ask for help. It's an important issue to face, but the good news is that depression is treatable and manageable.

With the right support and care, most people who experience depression will recover and live great lives.

"Today, let's talk about depression and have some courageous conversations. Share stories of hope and recovery, ask for help if you're out there struggling, and reach out and offer support to someone in your life who may need it."

The overall goal of the day was to get more people with depression seeking and getting help.

WHO director-general Dr Margaret Chan said the new figures were a wake-up call for all countries to re-think their approaches to mental health and to treat it with the urgency it deserves.

WHO mental health and substance abuse director Dr Shekhar Saxena said one of the first steps was to address issues around prejudice and discrimination.

"The continuing stigma associated with mental illness was the reason why we decided to name our campaign Depression: Let's talk," she said.

"For someone living with depression, talking to a person they trust is often the first step towards treatment and recovery."

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (Mon-Fri 1pm to 10pm. Sat-Sun 3pm-10pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

- NZ Herald