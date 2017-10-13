It was all too much for this soccer mascot who flipped the bird at rowdy away fans during a derby game.

The giant Masterfoods BBQ Sauce bottle and his ketchup mate were being treated to a chorus of "Who are ya?" chanting from Newcastle Jets supporters at Saturday's A-League clash.

Central Coast Mariners may have been drubbed 5-1 on the day, but their cheeky mascot was not going down without a fight.

Masterfoods casuals at Heinz on an away day Posted by A-League Memes on Monday, 9 October 2017

Fans filmed the giant bottle giving Jets fans the one-finger salute and the video has attracted hundreds of comments on Facebook.

"I don't know what's worse, the sauce bottle giving the finger or Jets fans chanting "who are ya?" to a sauce bottle," said one poster.

One fan said: "This just proves that Mariners vs. Jets is the greatest derby in Australian sporting history."

"Who said that there's no culture in the A-League?" said another.