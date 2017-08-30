The Brisbane Roar has hit back at New Zealand Football for its handling of teenager Dane Ingham's fitness issues.

The defender was sent home from camp ahead of the World Cup qualifiers against the Solomon Islands for not meeting fitness standards.

Roar football director Craig Moore told the Courier Mail he has met with Ingham and vowed to provide him with the support he needs.

"I don't think it was good the way the situation was handled," Moore said.

Advertisement

"We were never given any guidelines by the New Zealand Football Association about the level of fitness Dane was expected to be at."