All Whites captain Winston Reid is in serious doubt for the World Cup qualifiers against the Solomon Islands in less than a fortnight.



Reid was carted off the field with a calf injury suffered in the warm-ups before West Ham's 3-2 English Premier League away loss to Southampton.

He had just finalised a six-year contract extension with the club.



Meanwhile, All Whites striker Chris Wood withdrew from Leeds' English football Championship match at Sunderland hours before kickoff, ahead of an expected transfer to Burnley.



Wood is expected to move to the Clarets and re-enter the Premier League on a 15 million pound ($NZ26.3 million) deal.



He tweeted a message saying that, given the strong interest from a Premier League team and ongoing discussions with the club, he didn't feel it was right that he played.