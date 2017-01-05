Harrison Ford, Madonna, Mel Gibson: Hollywood's most expensive celebrity divorces

These celebrity divorces ranged from amicable to messy, and infamous to private, but they all had one crucial detail in common: They were very, very expensive.

Here are some of the most costly celebrity divorces ever:

MEL GIBSON AND ROBYN MOORE

The settlement from Mel Gibson's divorce from Robyn Moore, after three decades of marriage and seven children, ranks as the biggest in Hollywood history - by a country mile.

The Lethal Weapon star split from his dental nurse wife after his infamous arrest for drink driving in 2006 and Moore eventually received a staggering $608 million.

MADONNA AND GUY RITCHIE

Back in 2007, while Madonna was still married to director Guy Ritchie, she told ET: "The real challenge for us is balancing our careers and our work and family life, and you know, trying to make it all work."

The couple clearly wasn't able to overcome those hurdles and they called time on their eight-year marriage in 2008. Ritchie walked away with between $108-131 million.

Continued below.

Related Content Golden Globes to remember dead celebrities in unprecedented change of plans Ten celebrity couples who went through a major split in 2016 Meryl Streep tipped to give eulogy at Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' public service

JAMES CAMERON AND LINDA HAMILTON

Legendary director James Cameron's marriage to Terminator star Linda Hamilton lasted only 18 months, but cost him $71 million.

That would sting for most people, but considering he made $143 million for Titanic alone - he could probably afford it.

SIR PAUL MCCARTNEY AND HEATHER MILLS

Sir Paul McCartney and Heather Mills announced their split in 2008, six-years after their wedding.

The former model initially tried for $358 million in the divorce settlement, but ended up with a still-impressive $69 million instead.

KELSEY GRAMMER AND CAMILLE GRAMMER

Frasier actor Kelsey Grammer's split with Camille in 2010 was one of Hollywood's messiest.

He reportedly had an affair with his now-wife, Kayte Walsh, while still married to the Real Housewives star and was later ordered to hand over half of his fortune in the divorce proceedings - costing him a hefty $43 million.

HARRISON FORD AND MELISSA MATHISON

Melissa Mathison was set up for life when she and Harrison Ford divorced in 2004 after 21-years of marriage.

She was given $121 million, plus future royalties on two Star Wars and three Indiana Jones movies.

TIGER WOODS AND ELIN NORDEGREN

It's hard to believe it's already been six-years since Elin Nordegren chased Tiger Woods out of their multimillion-dollar mansion in Florida with a golf club, amid the unravelling of his multiple affairs.

They're on surprisingly friendly terms now, though that may have been helped along by the $143 million the pro golfer had to give his ex in their divorce settlement.

- news.com.au