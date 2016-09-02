Richie McCaw doco 'Chasing Great' brings home box office glory

Richie's our number one - and he's broken more records.

Chasing Great, the new feature-length doco about our most-capped All Black and the only rugby skipper to lift back-to-back World Cups, has soared to the top of the New Zealand box office charts.

It opened at number one, ahead of Hollywood comedy Bad Moms with an opening day return of $89,186 from 97 screens, a record-breaking opening day for a NZ documentary.

The cumulative gross box office, inclusive of the premiere, previews and day one now stands at almost $190,000.

Chasing Great takes audiences into the mind of a champion - with unprecedented access to McCaw and exclusive family and behind-the-scenes footage.

The film launched in New Zealand with a star-studded, sold out premiere on Tuesday night in Auckland, attended by McCaw, his fiancée Gemma Flynn and celebrities including Lorde.

- NZ Herald