Northland teenager an 'embarrassment to himself, his culture, and his country'

By Imran Ali - Northern Advocate

Two overseas tourists viciously assaulted during a robbery in Northland have described a teenager who was involved in the crime as "an embarrassment to himself, his culture, and his country".

The comment, contained in the victim impact statement, was directed at Mark Nathan who this week was sentenced by the High Court at Whangarei to five months home detention on two charges of aggravated robbery.

Justice Kit Toogood noted during his sentencing what the tourists thought of the 19-year-old offender.

Nathan, together with Harley Williams, 23, and another person rocked a campervan in which an Argentinian man and a Polish woman were sleeping in on the Ahipara foreshore carpark in the early hours of March 25 last year.

Williams, who punched and kicked the tourists, was the main offender and was sentenced on Wednesday to three years and seven months in jail.

Justice Toogood said that since Nathan's only involvement was rocking the campervan, and bearing in mind his young age and the support from his whanau, a non-custodial sentence was suitable.

"I accept you are less blameworthy as you were not directly involved in the attack but I have to treat you in the same way as the others who were with you. It was a spur of the moment offending on your part," Justice Toogood said.

"You didn't know they would be physically assaulted. You say you were heavily intoxicated.

"You also say you were sick to the stomach and terrified at what happened to the visitors."

The judge said being drunk was no excuse and although Nathan's involvement was less than the other two, he rocked the campervan and forced the tourists to come out.

"The victims said you were an embarrassment to yourself, your culture, and your country.

"You are a young man with considerable prospects. Listen to your dad. Respect his views. He can be your role model."

Nathan's father was present in court and shed tears while listening to the judge's sentencing remarks.

Justice Toogood also took into account the fact Nathan had spent seven months on bail and a further two months in custody.

Defence lawyer Natalie Town said Nathan was deeply remorseful, had good family support, and aspired to be a builder.