Henry Nicholls' solid form this season has been accompanied by a growing self belief that he has the game to prosper at international level.

Two innings in the last month ram home the point.

In Christchurch on December 23, Nicholls teamed up with Canterbury chum Todd Astle against the West Indies, adding a record 130 for the sixth wicket to push New Zealand from an okay 186 for five with 17 overs left to a far-too-formidable 325 for six.

Nicholls' part was a rousing unbeaten 83 off 62 balls, including sharing in 67 off the last five overs. The left-hander showed invention and flair to demonstrate his game has more than a conventional approach to batting.

Fast forward to Tuesday night in Hamilton. Colin de Grandhomme won the headlines with his thunderous assault on Pakistan to rip a game, which was in the balance, away from the tourists in a matter of a few minutes. His unbeaten 74 off 40 balls was supplemented by Nicholls' calm 52 off 70 balls. They added 109 in 65 balls.

The New Zealand squad is well stocked with rock star figures, such as captain Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Trent Boult and more latterly the Colins, Munro and de Grandhomme.

When New Zealand players are discussed, Nicholls' name doesn't figure in that upper echelon and that's just fine by him.

"I'm very happy with the way things are going and my role at No 6. That's what's best for the team.

"The guys you mentioned have done such a great job over a long period of time."

Nicholls made his ODI debut on Boxing Day 2015 and his first test came a few weeks later, against Australia which he marked with 59.

His first century came last summer, a fine 118 against South Africa at the Basin Reserve. There might have been a couple of others by now too, most notably throwing away a glorious chance with a rash shot on 98 against Bangladesh last season. Since that debut he has missed just two New Zealand tests, both in India late in 2016.

Nicholls has also copped criticism at times, not his fault, when he was retained despite a decent case for others to get a chance in his place when he'd had an off day or two. The selectors clearly liked what they saw, and importantly saw something outsiders didn't.

Nicholls puts his good recent results down to feeling more comfortable and confident. There is a hint of a batsman coming out of his shell, and backing himself, with time in the environment and self belief in his game growing.

New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme and Henry Nicholls at the end and after winning match. Photo / Photosport

"I've been playing this way since I was with Canterbury but there was a little bit of a period when I first came into the team and I guess you question whether your style of play is going to work at top level, so you don't bring it out," he said.

On his test game, he's a traditionalist in his thinking. Nothing topped the ambition of playing test cricket when was a youngster growing up on Banks Peninsula, near Christchurch, and that view remains unchanged now he's made it.

"The pleasing thing is I feel my test game is moving forward. A big part of that is runs and being part of winning performances.

"I really enjoy the test stuff and to be in a position here in the test team is something I'd never take for granted."

The switching from red to white ball cricket is an aspect Nicholls enjoys, albeit there's precious little of it given the awful home schedule New Zealand have this summer.

"I think it's helped my game. Batting at No 6 in one-dayers you have to be versatile.

"The other night (Hamilton) having to come in and re-establish a partnership, other times you come in with 10 overs left and have to push the rate. That's helped my game in terms of being flexible and not stressing what the situation is. Going between the formats has been really good for me."

Nicholls will leave the New Zealand squad today, not required for the T20 series against Pakistan. He'd like to rectify that but he's not fretting. His domestic T20 numbers are good, but so are other players'.

"The role I play for Canterbury isn't realistic for New Zealand at the moment with the quality we have up top. For me it's about developing my game, knowing more in middle order role.

"While it would be nice playing international T20, I'm not saying I'm gutted about it because it allows me the opportunity to keep playing one-dayers for Canterbury (the Ford Trophy resumes next Saturday) and keep training and improving."

Nicholls is part of a squad with an understated approach and outlook amid a flood of success of late. Don't get too far up, or down.

"We're playing really well at the moment but we don't take that for granted. We've got another game in a couple of days' time.

"When we're not going so well we're not being too hard on ourselves. We're keeping things in perspective. We are privileged to be playing cricket for New Zealand, and not taking ourselves too seriously is pretty important."

Henry Nicholls

Age 26

Tests 16

Runs 692 at 31.45

100/50 1/5

ODIs 22

Average 37.57

50s 5