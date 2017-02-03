Cricket: Neil Wagner fractures finger, in doubt for tests

Black Caps pace bowler Neil Wagner is in doubt for the upcoming test series against South Africa after fracturing his left ring finger.

Wagner sustained the injury while fielding a ball off his own bowling during a Ford Trophy game for the Otago Volts on Wednesday.

Black Caps coach Mike Hesson said time would tell in terms of Wagner's return.

"The initial assessment is that Neil will require four to six weeks for recovery, but we'll be in a position to make a better judgement on that in the next couple of weeks.

"Neil's an important member of our Test side and he is obviously desperate to play in such a big series, so we'll do everything we can to get him back on the park as soon as possible."

The three match test series begins in Dunedin on 8 March.

- NZ Herald