Cricket: Neil Wagner cops brutal bouncer barrage

By David Leggat

Battered New Zealand fast bowler Neil Wagner will bowl and field in Bangladesh's second innings late today at the Basin Reserve.

Lefthand batsman Wagner was struck three times on his helmet by short lifting balls from Bangladesh fast bowler Kamrul Islam from the 14th, 28th and 29th balls he received on his way to 18 during New Zealand's innings this afternoon.

However Wagner was not taken to hospital for a check after his dismissal.

He had a plaster on his chin after the second blow. He received concussion checks after each blow from New Zealand team medical staff, as required under International Cricket Council and New Zealand Cricket protocols, which he passed.

It's understood Wagner kept the same helmet while receiving those three blows, however it was replaced after the third knock as a precaution. He was dismissed two balls later. The only physical treatment was likely to be a stitch in his chin, and he will be observed closely for the remainder of the day.

Wagner would be the last bowler to complain at his treatment.

He's been only too keen to dish out the short-pitched bowling to international opponents and is an unflinching batsmen when he's got a dose in return.

New Zealand's innings first innings wound up at 539, trailing Bangladesh by 56 on the first innings with one day's play remaining after the final hour and a half today.

- NZ Herald