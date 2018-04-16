United States safety regulators have imposed restrictions on how far from airports Boeing Dreamliners fitted with some potentially faulty Rolls-Royce engines can fly.

The Federal Aviation Administration order restricts the planes from operating more than 140 minutes from a diversionary airport, down from 330 minutes. While United States airlines and those flying there are directly affected, typically other safety bodies around the world take the lead of the FAA.

Air New Zealand is now doing more frequent checks on engines at the centre of the directive issued this morning after an alert from the European regulators made public at the weekend.

The airline has not responded to inquiries about any impact from the FAA order which also threatens to be disruptive for operators of Dreamliners.

New Zealand's Civil Aviation Authority has not responded to inquiries this morning.

The European Aviation Safety Agency last week ordered additional maintenance checks on Trent 1000 "package C" engines — of which Air New Zealand has nine — after it was found that durability issues afflicting blades were worse than first thought. About 350 engines on about a quarter of the global Dreamliner fleet are affected.

The FAA directive says that Boeing had reported that airflow conditions existing in the engine during operation at high thrust settings under certain temperature and altitude conditions "excite resonant frequency" in the intermediate pressure compressor stage 2 blades.

The resulting blade vibration could result in cumulative fatigue damage that can cause blade failure and consequent engine shutdown. In the event of a single engine in-flight shutdown during the cruise phase of flight, flight crew normally increase power to maximum continuous thrust on the remaining engine.

During a diversion following a single engine shutdown under an ETOPS (Extended-range Twin-engine Operational Performance Standards) flight, the remaining engine might operate at maximum thrust for a prolonged period, exposing the stage 2 blades to the resonant frequency condition.

"Therefore, an ETOPS diversion will put the remaining engine at an operating condition that would significantly increase the likelihood of failure of the remaining engine. In addition, if the remaining engine already had cracked IPC stage 2 blades, the likelihood of the remaining engine failing will further increase before a diversion can be safely completed," the FAA said.

ETOPS rules permit twin-engine aircraft to fly routes which, at some point, are more than 60 minutes flying time away from the nearest airport if they have to divert.

Following the EASA order, Air New Zealand said it expected there would be some customer and operational impact to its international schedule as a result of the checks.

An airline spokeswoman said today but that the nature of the disruption following the European order was "unclear at this point"

She said the airline was continuing to work extremely closely with Rolls-Royce on the issue.

"Compensation discussions are naturally commercially sensitive."



In an announcement to the NZX yesterday, Air New Zealand said it did not expect the Trent 1000 engine issue to materially impact its full-year earnings and previous guidance remains unchanged. Newer Trent TEN model engines the airline has are unaffected.