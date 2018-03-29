Harvey Weinstein has now managed to rid himself of almost all of his real estate holdings after selling his New York City townhouse.

A deed filed with the NYC Department of Finance Office that had been obtained by DailyMail.com shows that Cheget LLC paid US$25.13 million ($34.9) for the property in addition to another US$450,000 for parcels in transfer.

The date of the sale was March 19, which was also the first day that Georgina Chapman was spotted in Manhattan since she fled with her two children back in October of last year.

A few days later, Weinstein's oldest daughter Lily was spotted at the home.

Weinstein purchased the home back in 2006 for US$14.95m.

It is not known who is behind Cheget LLC, which was set up last month in New York and lists a Manhattan law office as its address.

It is the same Manhattan law office that previously worked with The Weinstein Company on a debt restructuring.

It was also a lawyer from the same firm who told TWC board of directors back in 2015 that it was advisable to employ Weinstein after personally reviewing his personnel file.

The revelation that Weinstein had offloaded his Manhattan home was first reported in The Real Deal.

This is the fifth property that Weinstein has sold since October, having previously unloaded his estate in the Hamptons and three properties in Westport, Connecticut.

He sold one Westport home for US$16.5m in October, and two neighboring properties in the same town for US$10m and US$6m earlier this year.

The Hamptons home, in Amagansett, was picked up for US$10m in January, a loss of almost US$2m.

The total price paid for all five properties is US$69.1m.

Weinstein made a profit off all the sales with the exception of his Hamptons home. He had just finished paying off a mortgage he took out on his Manhattan townhouse shortly before the sale.

Public records appear to show that US$10m was borrowed against the mortgage of the Greenwich Village home over the past decade.

It is not clear how much money Chapman, 41, will get in the divorce, with the Marchesa designer filing for divorce prior to the couple's tenth anniversary back in December.

But reports suggest she will get custody of their children.

The prenuptial agreement she signed would reportedly pay her out between US$15m and US$20m after 10 years of marriage, in addition to the child support she stands to receive for daughter India, 7, and 4-year-old son Dashiell.

Weinstein already won a major court battle in New York Supreme court on the second day of the new year.

Judge Michael Katz ruled that the disgraced mogul does not have to pay first wife Eve Chilton approximately US$5m in support for their three daughters: Lily, Emma and Ruth.

Lily is 22 and lives in Los Angeles, Emma is 19 and in college and 15-year-old Ruth is still in high school.

Eve initiated enforcement proceedings back in October asking that Weinstein hand over the money out of fear he would lose it in the coming months as he prepares to do legal battle with a number of his accusers.

The money included "more than US$1.4m in basic child support payments; US$500,000 for healthcare; US$124,000 for statutory add-ons; US$500,000 for college and college prep; and various other expenses, plus money still owed to Chilton from the recent sale of a Westport, Conn., property," according to the New York Daily News.

Eve grew concerned about getting these payments when one of Harvey's lawyers allegedly called one of her lawyers to say that the mogul planned to stop providing child support for his ex.

She was working as an assistant for Weinstein at Miramax back in 1986 when she caught her boss' attention, and within a year the two were exchanging vows.

Weinstein said back in October that he hoped to reclaim his position at the company he founded and reconcile with his wife Georgina after receiving treatment.

He has been in Arizona and while he did not check into rehab at the Meadows has been working with a sober coach and reportedly seeing a therapist.

Chapman announced her decision to end the pair's marriage in a statement to People, saying: "My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband.

"Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time."

That prompted Weinstein to give his own thoughts on the matter to Page Six.

"I know she has to do what is best for the children, for herself and her business, she employs 130 people," said Weinstein.

"I don't want her or my children to be hurt any more than they already have. I truly love Georgina, and I hope one day we can reconcile, although right now I don't know if that could possibly happen."

Since the split Chapman has kept an incredibly low profile and only been spotted in public a handful of times.

During that same time more than 100 women came forward to reveal they were sexually harassed or assaulted by Weinstein.