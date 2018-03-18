The Employment Relations Authority has ordered a Tauranga company to pay more than $6500 to a former staff member.

The authority found Tauranga woman Samantha Carter was unjustifiably dismissed from an indoor trampoline park in the city.

It released its decision on the matter between Carter and first respondent Gravity, now in liquidation, and the second respondent Dialled Tauranga Ltd, on March 7.

It was determined Carter had been unjustifiably dismissed and that Dialled Tauranga would have to pay a total of $6583.95 to the woman within 28 days.

According to the ERA, Dialled IP Ltd was changed on the companies register to Gravity Trampoline NZ Ltd on October 16, 2017, and was put into liquidation on November 27.

Carter had been employed by Gravity as an office assistant to work 30 hours a week in the park but payslips showed she worked well beyond her usual Monday to Friday, 9am to 3pm hours.

In October 2016, Carter agreed to reduce her work hours to 16 hours a week but was removed from the roster to work in the trampoline park from December 21 of that year.

On January 16, 2017, Carter received written notification from the sole director and shareholder of both Gravity and Dialled Tauranga, Kelvin Travers, advising her that her role was being made redundant.

The ERA said Carter believed removing her from the roster and dismissing her were unjustified actions and she was owed arrears of wages.