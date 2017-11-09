Bay of Plenty's ZB Homes is the first construction company to take top spot in the Deloitte Fast 50 Index.

Amid a nationwide construction boom, ZB Homes experienced an impressive 1583 per cent growth in revenue over the past three years.

According to the company's website, the business is privately-owned and has been operating for almost two decades.

Next on the list was digital money lender Moola.co.nz, which saw 1013 per cent revenue growth.

Crimson Education was next (1005 per cent), followed by online payment company Pushpay (914 per cent) and environmentally-friendly painters Carus Group (718 per cent).

The winner of the Rising Star Award, which recognises early-stage companies that don't yet qualify for the index, was content measurement company Parrot Analytics. Social enterprise Eat My Lunch, which gives a free school lunch to a Kiwi kid in need for every lunch bought, was next, followed by women's feminine hygiene products maker Organic Initiative and mineral extractor Avertana.

New Zealand tech pioneer Xero, which today announced it was de-listing from the NZX, was number one in the new Master of Growth category, which ranks the 20 fastest-growing established businesses achieving longer-term sustained growth.

Runner up was global consumer electronics distributor Protempo (608 per cent) and self-service payment technology company Invenco Group (386 per cent).

Deloitte private partner Bill Hale said the high level of diversity present in this year's index showed any type of business, from anywhere in the country, could do well with the right approach.

"It is great to see these companies thriving by capitalising on their points of difference and executing on their plans. A common theme is that they are all strong across strategy, capability and commitment, but focus on finding a point of difference and nailing it in that niche."

You can see the full list here.