All of ANZ's ATMs will now give users the choice of banking in te reo.

The update to New Zealand's largest ATM network, coinciding with the start of Maori Language Week, was marked with ANZ's Queen St being transformed by colourful artwork by students at the bi-lingual unit of Sylvia Park School Te Puna Waiora.

The students were asked to create designs in the theme of "Why te reo is important to them". Each individual design was then compiled and now features on four ATMs in Auckland and Wellington.

Sylvia Park School Principal Barbara Ala'alatoa said working on the ATM design

reinforced the importance of projects linked to cultural identity.

"For kids to be able to change the world, for them to be able to know they've got a place in it, they need to know who they are. Their cultural identity is hugely important to them to be able to stand tall," Ala'alatoa said.

As well as English and te Reo Maori, ATMs are available in simplified Chinese, Korean and Japanese.