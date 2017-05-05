Spark drops giant location pin to put Spark Arena on the map

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Spark has dropped a giant location pin on the newly named Spark Arena, to put its new partnership with the country's largest music, entertainment and sporting venue on the map.

Brand-new signage was installed by the telco at the venue, formerly known as Vector Arena, last night.

The Spark Arena sign above the entrance uses high-intensity, full-colour LED lights that are visible day and night. And, like with the Sky Tower, the coloured lights will mean the main sign can be customised to indicate national cultural moments or events.

Spark's CEO of Home, Mobile and Business Jason Paris said the arena welcomes thousands of visitors every month, so it's vital that everyone knows where it is.

"For many Spark Arena visitors, the journey to the venue starts when they search for directions on their mobile. So, we've dropped a giant location pin outside the venue to act as a digital signpost.

It's a great visual reminder that Spark Arena is now on the map.

"We are really proud to have our name on the outside and our tech on the inside, starting with free WiFi for all Spark Arena visitors."

Paris said the company will offer some "extra-special experiences for our Spark customers" in the future.

The 12,000-seat venue has some exciting concerts in the pipeline, with Little Mix, Ariana Grande, J Cole, Harry Styles, Cat Stevens and Bruno Mars all scheduled to play shows in the renamed arena.

Spark has developed strong ties to the music industry in the past two years, extending its partnership with music streaming service Spotify and entertainment group Live Nation to provide pre-sale concert tickets to Spark customers.

"Spark Arena will get our customers closer than ever before to the music and entertainment that they love," says Paris. "That starts with putting Spark Arena on the map."

- NZ Herald