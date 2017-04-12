Brilliant Finance referred to New Zealand's market watchdog

A mortgage company has been referred to New Zealand's market watchdog over concerns about alleged conduct and compliance issues.

Harcourts affiliate Mortgage Express has cut ties with many of Brilliant Finance's local Chinese mortgage brokers, interest.co.nz reported today.

Mortgage Express CEO Sarah Johnstone told the Herald she became aware of "some activities of concern at Brilliant Finance", which is a mortgage brokering firm operating on Auckland's North Shore.

Johnstone said she reported her concerns to the Financial Markets Authority in December.

"The matter is now in the hands of the FMA," she said.

In a statement, an FMA spokesman said confirmed Brilliant Finance (BF) was brought to the watchdog's attention by Mortgage Express (MX) late last year.

"MX raised concerns about potential conduct issues with BF and we have been engaging with MX about compliance matters arising from this.

"Our oversight of mortgage advisers (RFAs) is enabled through Financial Advisers Act. We do not licence mortgage advisory firms or RFAs.

"These firms are not reporting entities to the FMA for the purposes of the AML/CFT Act."

- NZ Herald