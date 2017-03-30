Dotcom worker dispute settled

A dispute between internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom and three of his former staff was settled out of court.



In March last year, Dotcom was ordered by the Employment Relations Authority to pay more than $26,000 in unpaid wages to the two of the three former workers.



Pan Filo Orduna, John Tactaquin and Ruth Relleve previously worked for Dotcom and took the internet entrepreneur to the ERA claiming they had been unjustifiably dismissed.



The ERA last year found that that Orduna and Tactaquin had been unfairly dismissed.



The ERA decision awarded the pair three months' salary each of the difference between what they were earning when working for Dotcom and what they were earning in their new jobs.



This equated to $8850 for Orduna and $17,526 for Tactaquin.



However, the ERA dismissed Relleve's claim saying there was ample evidence that she was on good terms with the Dotcoms during her employment and when she left.



It ruled Relleve had not been unjustifiably dismissed but had resigned of her own free will and so was not owed wages or compensation.



Dotcom and the former employees appealed the ERA ruling to the Employment Court.

The parties then reached a confidential settlement, according to a lawyer acting for Dotcom.



A lawyer for the employees also confirmed a settlement had been reached.



• An earlier version of this story incorrectly said that the ERA decision was released this week. It was released on 11 March 2016.

- NZ Herald