Laptop ban: What it means for Kiwi travellers

Flight Centre says it has a number of customers affected by new restrictions on what they can take on planes, particularly those flying through the United Arab Emirates to Britain.



The agent says it is working with those affected to ensure they were aware of the new rules and how to comply.



A new security measure banning many electronic devices on flights from 10 mostly Muslim countries has been imposed by the United States and Britain.

The US and British governments, citing unspecified threats and attacks against airliners and airports over the past two years, announced they are barring passengers from airports in 10 countries from bringing laptops, tablets, cameras and other devices on board in carry-on bags. Only cellphones and medical devices will be allowed in the passenger cabins.

Most New Zealanders affected would be flying through airports at Dubai or Doha on Emirates and Qatar Airways.



Flight Centre NZ general manager retail Sue Matson said the new regulations posed some challenges and inconvenience for its customers.

"We know for families travelling long haul electronic gaming devices and tablets serve as a welcome distraction, particularly when waiting in airports before boarding planes. Likewise for passengers with special needs,'' she said.



"If customers are concerned about their child or loved one not having access to familiar games or entertainment our advice is to speak with your travel expert as soon as possible. The airline should also be able to advise what games and entertainment options are on board the flights.''



Matson said travellers take other items along such as colouring-in books, pens, pencils and books.



"We are also advising anyone due to travel through the affected airports to ensure they allow plenty of time and to expect that they may experience delays in the interim while the new regulations are enforced."



Customers travelling on ''seat only'' fares who do not have check-in luggage in particular need to be aware of the new regulations.



Nick Queale, Flight Centre NZ's general manager corporate said the new regulations would be tough on business travellers.



"On long-haul flights in particular we know travellers like to use the time to work and prepare for meetings with laptops and tablets."



He recommended taking paperwork on board as an alternative, or if they wanted to travel an alternative route, to speak with their travel managers as soon as possible.

"There are also some business travellers who are required to carry their work laptop with them at all times as per their employer's policy. In this instance its best to speak with your travel manager Asap to explore alternative options," said Queale.



"We are closely monitoring the situation and our travel managers will be kept informed of updates."

