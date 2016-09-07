Live: New Apple iPhone 7 unveiled

Apple is holding its highly anticipated September announcement live in San Francisco this morning.

The tech giant has unveiled its latest iPhone and there's a peek into the second generation Apple Watch.

CEO Tim Cook will address an auditorium full of tech journalists from around the world and provide insight into the latest devices.

At Apple's last announcement in March the iPhone SE was introduced. The phone featured the processing power of the iPhone 6S in a smaller handset. The phone was largely considered a design let down, which added to the anticipation of the sought after iPhone 7.

Heavy speculation by analysts suggest the iPhone 7 won't have a headphone jack, will come with headphones that connect either via bluetooth or the lightning port, and will be waterproof. A seocnd camera is expected to be added for the first time to the back of the smartphone.

The iPhone 7 is expected to be the same size as the iPhone 6 and will also come in a larger Plus model. The design will be tweaked to remove the two inner-most antenna lines on the back of the device for a cleaner look.

The home button is expected to be pressure-sensitive to provide a vibrating sensation in response to button presses instead of an actual physical click.

The phone will have a faster processor, a successor to the A9 chip in the iPhone 6s.

The new devices are typically available for order online immediately after the address and will ship to New Zealand by the start of next month.

- NZ Herald