The working from home lockdown experience varied from person to person, but overall the commentary suggests that the majority of people enjoyed the change and in many cases productivity has increased.

It is difficult not to agree that this is the way the world is heading, as technology provides us with the flexibility to work from anywhere - and I mean anywhere, having personally received a call from a colleague off his smartwatch while he was surfing in the middle of the ocean, about a work email he had also read on that same watch.

What does this mean for the legal industry, a profession that has traditionally remained a stoic (and sometimes inflexible) face to face profession?

Necessary, in particular due to the legal requirements of some documents, such as wills and affidavits which need to be witnessed or sworn in person.

The Covid-19 lockdown came hard and fast, and information was being sent out to the public at a rapid pace.

Pétra Allen is one of the law column writers from Treadwell Gordon

Law firms, just like the rest of the world had to adapt, quickly.

Initially there was a sense of panic (I wonder if toilet paper supplies will ever truly recover) and with that came an adjustment period for everyone.

The phones were ringing off the hook with an initial spike of urgent work sparked by the mad rush pre-lockdown.

There was also a great deal of confusion and uncertainty about property transactions and whether people could move house or settlements could even go ahead.

Once this was worked through, aided critically by the collegiality of all Wanganui practitioners, work tempered out through the weeks as everyone got used to the new normal and, importantly, the new pace of life.

Coupled with a universal uptake in technology over recent years, the transition for Treadwell Gordon was relatively seamless.

We have for some time been (mostly) paperless and therefore access to the electronic files supported the process.

There were very few clients who we were not able to connect with and progress matters remotely.

The courts and Law Society showed some flexibility allowing the rules to be bent and waiving the more traditional signing requirements for wills, enduring powers of attorney and affidavits.

Some found themselves struggling without the power and speed of the office printer, while others took full advantage of the new electronic world managing the full lockdown without a printer at all.

The latter, seemingly unheard of for lawyers who are customarily known for having masses of files and paperwork piled high on their desks.

We had staff that relished in the quiet home environment taking the opportunity to catch up on old files, while others found home distractions and the added task of home-schooling children difficult to juggle.

Everyone's experiences were different, but overall a good opportunity to put technology and the legal industry to test.

Following the forced two months of working from home, many employees and employers will be re-assessing whether this will become the new normal.

Working from home is generally touted as boosting productivity, reducing emissions and providing flexibility for families, but there is a balance to be had.

There is a social aspect to working in an office that many began to miss and the added benefit of having colleagues around to bounce ideas off.

Sometimes Friday night Zoom drinks from the comfort of your own home were just not enough. There is no doubt that client interaction is still an integral part of legal practice.

Whilst this has been a good opportunity to see just how effective our technology can be, there is no substitute for a hand shake and a face to face chat.

Working parents are no doubt relishing the return of schools, but overall we have all had a chance to reset and revaluate our busy lives. It will be interesting to see how the working from home movement progresses, but no doubt it will be a conversation many employers and employees will now be having as they reflect on their industries post lockdown.

