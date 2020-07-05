Maintenance deadline

The owners of the Hallensteins Building at 50 Victoria Ave have until July 19 to remove damaged soffits from the building's verandahs, Whanganui District Council building control officer Greg Hoobin says. If this is not done, the council can apply to the courts under the Building Act for a warrant to complete the work. However, the owners have usually done any required work quickly. They have also made inquiries with the council's heritage officer about facilitating more substantial repairs and maintenance for the building, Hoobin said.

Driver dies in rollover

One person died after a vehicle rolled outside Taihape around 5.50pm on Saturday. The single-vehicle crash happened on Spooners Hill Rd, just north of Taihape. The sole occupant died at the scene. Police are investigating the cause.

Food grown with care

A day-long forum for Horizons Region food producers who care about the environment takes place at Massey University on July 8. It's the 2020 Winter Forum of Agricultural Communities Respecting the Environment (ACRE). Lunch will be provided, chairwoman Mel Poulton says, and there will be a charge for non-members. To register email juliet.chambers@agfirst.co.nz or ring 027 208 1534.

Mining appeal at issue

Trans-Tasman Resources and the groups that oppose its application to mine the South Taranaki seabed are waiting to see whether the Supreme Court will accept the case. The matter has already been through the High and Appeal courts. Trans-Tasman is seeking to appeal the Appeal Court decision and a loose group of iwi, environmental and fishing interests is opposing the company's leave to appeal.

Credit rating sound

Global rating agency Standard and Poor's has confirmed Whanganui District Council's long-term credit rating remains at AA long-term (A-1+ short-term). Council chief executive Kym Fell said the rating demonstrated the agency's view that the council is in a strong financial position despite the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Correction Archaeologist

Michael Taylor says families of British soldiers lived on land around the site of the Sarjeant Gallery extension for an estimated 20 years. Information published in Saturday's Chronicle was incorrect.