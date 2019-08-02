Whanganui's "desperate" housing shortage has been laid bare before councillors by those on the frontline.

A hearing on the Whanganui District Council's draft Housing Strategy was held this week with 12 of the 38 submitters presenting to councillors.

"I have 25 years of frontline social work experience, and I've never seen a situation where there is so much of such a desperate need from the families that I'm working with," the Salvation Army's Scott Taylor-Moore said.

The Salvation Army provides transitional housing assistance for a period of 12 weeks to help people find private accommodation, although Taylor-Moore said almost everyone

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: